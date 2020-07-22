Explain how physically fit person above 65 can live with dignity if not allowed to earn livelihood by going out: HC to Maharashtra govt

The state government issued a 16-page long set of guidelines for producers to follow as and when they begin film and television production. The state government issued a 16-page long set of guidelines for producers to follow as and when they begin film and television production.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to explain how physically fit persons, who are 65 years or above, are expected to lead a dignified life if they are not allowed to go out of homes and earn livelihood.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla was hearing a writ plea by an actor Pramod Pandey (70) seeking to quash and set aside conditions imposed in government guidelines of May 31 which prescribed that any cast or crew members above 65 years would not be allowed at the shooting site.

The state government issued a 16-page long set of guidelines for producers to follow as and when they begin film and television production. Actors above age 65 will not be permitted on sets, while no audience will be allowed for fiction or nonfiction programming, the guidelines stated.

The court directed the state to file an affidavit in reply explaining how a physically fit person of 65 years or above is expected to live a dignified life, if he is not allowed to venture out to earn livelihood.

The bench sought details from the state as to whether any reports were taken into consideration before issuing guidelines and if similar rule was made applicable to those senior citizens travelling by various modes of transport including bus, trains, flights and those who attend shops or private offices. The court also sought to know if similar rule was made applicable to individuals allowed to attend funerals and marriage receptions.

