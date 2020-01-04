Expert: Digital superimposition of Sheena Bora’s picture and skull a match

The remains of Bora were recovered in 2015 after Shyamvar Rai, the former driver of her mother Indrani Mukerjea — an accused in the case — revealed during interrogation in another case that she was murdered in 2012. The remains of Bora were recovered in 2015 after Shyamvar Rai, the former driver of her mother Indrani Mukerjea — an accused in the case — revealed during interrogation in another case that she was murdered in 2012.

DURING A hearing in the Sheena Bora murder case, a forensic expert told a special CBI court on Friday that digital superimposition of the photograph of Sheena Bora and the skull found buried in Raigad 2015 was a match.

Dr Sunil Kumar Tripathi, a 72-year-old retired professor of Benaras Hindu University’s Forensic Medicine Institute of Medical Sciences, deposed before the court, claiming that with the help of digital superimposition, the photographs of Bora provided to him by the CBI have matched the skull.

Tripathi added that CBI had given him hundreds of Bora’s photographs and that he had chosen four of them and matched them with the photographs he had taken of the recovered skull. He further claimed that as two have also been matched by forensic odontology, in which various characteristics of the teeth are considered that are different for each individual, the match is 100 per cent accurate.

The remains of Bora were recovered in 2015 after Shyamvar Rai, the former driver of her mother Indrani Mukerjea — an accused in the case — revealed during interrogation in another case that she was murdered in 2012.

Mukerjea, along with her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and then husband Peter Mukerjea, is currently facing trial on charges including murder and destruction of evidence. The expert will be cross-examined on Tuesday.

Mukerjea’s lawyer informed the court on Friday that she wanted to bring it to the notice of the court that there had been a verbal altercation between her and Peter. Both their lawyers then told the court that the recently estranged couple has decided not to speak with each other. The court said that it was not necessary to speak to each other and that the trial can go on with communication through their lawyers.

