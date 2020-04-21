Expeditiously process G N Saibaba’s parole plea: HC to Nagpur jail

Professor G N Saibaba is serving a life sentence for alleged Maoist links. (File Photo) Professor G N Saibaba is serving a life sentence for alleged Maoist links. (File Photo)

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday asked city jail authorities to obtain a police report and expeditiously process the parole application of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, who is serving a life sentence for alleged Maoist links.

Justice Vinay Joshi was hearing a plea filed by Saibaba, seeking to be released on parole on account of health issues and to visit his mother, who is suffering from cancer, in Hyderabad.

The government lawyer told the court that the Maharashtra Police has sought a report from the Hyderabad Police on Saibaba. However, due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent nationwide lockdown, the police are facing difficulties in getting the report and that it will be received after the lockdown is over, the lawyer added.

Senior counsel Mihir Desai, appearing for Saibaba, argued that the plea seeking parole was filed on April 2 and as per rules, it needs to be decided within 38 days, by May 10.

After hearing the submissions, Justice Joshi noted, ‘There is no dispute that in the current scenario, the respondents (police and jail authorities) are facing difficulty in obtaining the report and having regard to the said fact, the matter is adjourned to May 5 for further consideration.”

He added, “In the meantime, the authorities shall make an endeavour to obtain the report and to process the application expeditiously.”

A sessions court in Gadchiroli in March 2017 had sentenced to life imprisonment Saibaba and four others under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and IPC for aiding and abetting Naxal activities.

