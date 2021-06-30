Expedite NOC, OC to completed MU buildings: Governor to BMC, fire dept

Koshyari, who visited the Kalina campus of the university Wednesday, said the inordinate delay in issuance of certificates to completed structures was a “wastage of national resources”. (Representational Image)

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the fire department to expedite the process of issuing no-objection and occupancy certificates to the 38 buildings that have been completed on the University of Mumbai (MU) campus.

Koshyari, who visited the Kalina campus of the university Wednesday, said the inordinate delay in issuance of certificates to completed structures was a “wastage of national resources”.

At a meeting with the university authorities, civic and fire department officials, the Governor also issued instructions to expedite the clearance process.

“The governor expressed strong displeasure that 38 buildings of the university are lying unused in absence of NOC from the fire department and occupancy certificate from the BMC,” a statement issued by Raj Bhawan stated.

It added that a “presentation was made before the Governor on the major projects and future plans of the university for the strengthening of the university. The Governor was also apprised of the work at the new examination building, new library building, international students hostel and the new girls’ hostel, development of the master plan of heritage conservation and solar energy project”.

The meeting was attended by pro-vice chancellor prof Ravindra Kulkarni, registrar (IC) Baliram Gaikwad, and deans of various faculties among others.