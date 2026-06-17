Expedite major water supply projects in Mumbai: BMC chief to officials

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At a time when Mumbai is reeling under water shortage and a day after enforcing stricter water cuts, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Wednesday directed officials to expedite work on the city’s major water supply and transport infrastructure projects.
The civic chief said that these projects are important for the city’s long-term water security, environmental sustainability and transport connectivity.
The projects include the upcoming water treatment plant at Bhandup, the Bhandup Sewage Treatment Plant and the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR).
On Wednesday afternoon, Bhide carried out a site inspection of the Bhandup plant which is expected to treat a quantity of water upto 2,000 million litres per day (MLD).
The civic body has set up a July 2028 target for completing this plant and the authorities maintained that the plant will play a key role in Mumbai’s water infrastructure.
At present, Mumbai draws water primarily from seven lakes. The water from these lakes is transported to the filtration plant initially, where they are filtered and is supplied to households through pipelines.
In addition to this, the BMC also maintained that the 215 MLD Bhandup Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), will be operational by October 2026.
This STP is part of BMC’s ambitious Rs 30,000 STP project under which, the civic authorities aim to construct seven STPs in Mumbai. These STP will treat sewage water and recycle them, making them fit for non-potable usage. The civic officials said that the water produced by these plants will be used for garden irrigation, public sanitation projects, thus reducing the city’s dependence on lake waters.
Bhide also inspected works under the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, including the assembly of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) components for the twin tunnels which will originate from Filmcity (Goregaon East) and will extend till Nahur in the eastern suburbs.
During her inspection, Bhide directed engineers and contractors to ensure adequate deployment of manpower, machinery and resources to complete the project within stipulated timelines while maintaining strict quality and safety standards.
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