Expedite major water supply projects in Mumbai: BMC chief to officials

The civic chief said that these projects are important for the city's long-term water security, environmental sustainability and transport connectivity. (File)

At a time when Mumbai is reeling under water shortage and a day after enforcing stricter water cuts, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Wednesday directed officials to expedite work on the city’s major water supply and transport infrastructure projects.

The civic chief said that these projects are important for the city’s long-term water security, environmental sustainability and transport connectivity.

The projects include the upcoming water treatment plant at Bhandup, the Bhandup Sewage Treatment Plant and the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR).

On Wednesday afternoon, Bhide carried out a site inspection of the Bhandup plant which is expected to treat a quantity of water upto 2,000 million litres per day (MLD).