Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Exiting with dignity is better than compromising self-respect: Pankaja Munde

Commenting on the often asked question by her supporters — why is she not getting more opportunities in politics — Pankaja Munde said, “What can I say? Ask those who are giving or not giving (opportunities).”

Although Pankaja Munde exercised caution not to directly attack any leader, her unhappiness with the BJP was evident. (File)
At a function held in Nashik Monday, BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde said it is always better to exit with dignity rather than compromise one’s self-respect in politics.

Although she exercised caution not to directly attack any leader, her unhappiness with the BJP was evident.

She further said, “In politics, I have always believed one should accept whatever comes his or her way with dignity. If in order to achieve something I have to give up self-respect, it is not acceptable. I would rather exit with dignity. This I have inherited from my father (late Gopinath Munde).”

Also Read |PM Modi to visit Mumbai on January 19, Navi Mumbai Metro and Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 inauguration likely

While stating she has displayed a lot of patience in pursuing politics, she said, “I still believe patience will pay off. I have achieved a lot in politics. I still have a lot more to attain.”

The former minister was candid in stating that one has to exercise perfect balance while pursuing politics. The discontent amongst Munde’s followers resurface periodically. It also comes after her loaded statements at public forums. Munde has been vying to play an important role in Maharashtra politics.

In the 2019 Assembly election, she lost from the home turf of the Parli constituency in Beed district of Maharashtra. She was then made the national secretary in BJP president J P Nadda’s team in Delhi.

However, insiders in the BJP reveal that Munde was keen to continue in state politics. She wanted to become an MLC and lead the state legislative council in Maharashtra.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 16:56 IST
