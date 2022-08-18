Executive held for molesting masseuse at 5-star hotel

A 45-year-old assistant manager with an international company has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 25-year-old masseuse inside his room at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Santacruz on Monday afternoon.

Grand Hyatt Hotel general manager Dietmar Kielnhofer said in an email, “The safety and security of our guests is of utmost importance to us, and we are cooperating with the authorities investigating the matter.”

According to the police officials, the arrested person has been identified as Ishmeet Singh Kohli who belongs to Chandigarh and lives in Khar with his family. The police said Kohli had a meeting at the hotel on Sunday evening after which he decided to check in and stay overnight.

“He had another meeting on Monday morning, so he just decided to stay there,” said an investigating officer adding, “Following his Monday meeting, he started looking for a masseuse on Just Dial, a search engine.”

Accordingly, he found multiple numbers after which he contacted the complainant and set an appointment for 2pm, said police. “The complainant is a freelance masseuse. When she arrived at the reception, Kohli went to receive her and took her to his room,” said an investigator.

“The complainant said in her statement that the accused touched her inappropriately when she was giving him a massage. The woman rushed to the lobby of the hotel. She then called the control room number of the Mumbai Police after which the information was passed on to us,” said an officer.

The Nirbhaya squad of the Vakola police went to the hotel and accompanied her to the police station. Her statement was recorded after which a case under relevant sections of molestation, assault, and criminal intimidation was registered.

Advertisement

The police said the complainant also claimed that Kohli assaulted her and went on to threaten not to tell anyone about the incident. “The accused was also brought to the police station after which he was placed under arrest by late evening on Monday,” added another officer.

Senior police inspector Pradip More of Vakola police station confirmed the incident and said, “The accused was arrested after he molested a masseuse inside the Grand Hyatt hotel. Further investigation is underway.”