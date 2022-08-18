Executive held for molesting masseuse at 5-star hotel

August 18, 2022 12:42:14 am
A 45-year-old assistant manager with an international company has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 25-year-old masseuse inside his room at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Santacruz on Monday afternoon.
Grand Hyatt Hotel general manager Dietmar Kielnhofer said in an email, “The safety and security of our guests is of utmost importance to us, and we are cooperating with the authorities investigating the matter.”
According to the police officials, the arrested person has been identified as Ishmeet Singh Kohli who belongs to Chandigarh and lives in Khar with his family. The police said Kohli had a meeting at the hotel on Sunday evening after which he decided to check in and stay overnight.
“He had another meeting on Monday morning, so he just decided to stay there,” said an investigating officer adding, “Following his Monday meeting, he started looking for a masseuse on Just Dial, a search engine.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Accordingly, he found multiple numbers after which he contacted the complainant and set an appointment for 2pm, said police. “The complainant is a freelance masseuse. When she arrived at the reception, Kohli went to receive her and took her to his room,” said an investigator.
“The complainant said in her statement that the accused touched her inappropriately when she was giving him a massage. The woman rushed to the lobby of the hotel. She then called the control room number of the Mumbai Police after which the information was passed on to us,” said an officer.
The Nirbhaya squad of the Vakola police went to the hotel and accompanied her to the police station. Her statement was recorded after which a case under relevant sections of molestation, assault, and criminal intimidation was registered.
The police said the complainant also claimed that Kohli assaulted her and went on to threaten not to tell anyone about the incident. “The accused was also brought to the police station after which he was placed under arrest by late evening on Monday,” added another officer.
Senior police inspector Pradip More of Vakola police station confirmed the incident and said, “The accused was arrested after he molested a masseuse inside the Grand Hyatt hotel. Further investigation is underway.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
1,800 Covid cases in state, 3-fold rise in city in a Mumbai
Mumbai gets 86% of average rain month before season ends
NIA to court: Salim Fruit was completing task left by Parkar
BEST to induct AC, double-decker e-bus today
CM Eknath Shinde directs CID probe into Vinayak Mete accident
Bombay HC pulls up govt for lack of medical facilities in tribal areas
Durand Cup 2022: Odisha FC demolish North East United FC 6-0
Maharashtra government introduces Bill to amend Act for direct election of village head
Bombay High Court pulls up lawyer for trying to change its order
It’s Sena vs Sena, both outside, inside Assembly
Maharashtra Govt presents supplementary demands worth Rs 25,826 cr on first day of Monsoon Session
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post