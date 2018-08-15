‘Exclusive’ hostel elusive, Maratha group opposes inauguration

The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) on Tuesday opposed the inauguration of a hostel in Thane. (File) The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) on Tuesday opposed the inauguration of a hostel in Thane. (File)

LEADERS OF the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) on Tuesday opposed the inauguration of a hostel in Thane on the ground that while students from the community were promised exclusive hostels in all districts, a recent government resolution has mentioned that members of all economically backward classes can use these hostels.

The Morcha was referring to an August 10 resolution issued by the state higher and technical education department regarding rules of management and admission of students in these hostels. The resolution mentioned all economically backward classes and not the Maratha community exclusively.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena leader and Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde and district officials, had visited a three-storied hostel building near Urvi Park on Pokharan Road 2 in Thane’s Majiwada area. Shinde had said the hostel would be inaugurated on August 15.

Santosh Suryarao, Morcha convener in Thane, said: “We felt good as we thought the government was doing something. Then we got know about the rules notified by the government in regard to taking admission in these hostels and it was completely different than what was promised to us. The rules say that the hostel is for economically backward class and not the Maratha community. If it is for all communities, then why the announcement for the Maratha community was made? This is again cheating the community.”

Maintaining that the community has demanded the inclusion of the word ‘Maratha’ in the government rules, he added: “If this is not for the Maratha community, then when and where will the hostels be built for us? We want hostels that would be exclusively for our community students.” While the minister was unavailable for comment, Thane Mayor Meenaskhi Shinde said that the inauguration programme is likely to be cancelled due to some work to be carried out in the building.

