Exclusive: Days before FIRs were filed in TCS Nashik case, 2 women complainants had quit BPO

At least two complainants in the case related to alleged workplace harassment at TCS’s BPO office in Nashik resigned from their jobs less than a week before FIRs based on their complaints were filed, The Indian Express has learnt.

On April 17, TCS CEO K Krithivasan had said in a statement that the company had not received any complaints through its ethics or POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) committees. Asked about the resignations and whether they would have any bearing on the internal investigation ordered by TCS, a TCS spokesperson told The Indian Express, “We wish to reiterate the statement issued concerning the matter on April 17, 2025. We are constrained on offering comments on specific queries as these are matters of present investigation.”

TCS has engaged Deloitte and law firm Trilegal as independent counsel for its internal investigation, which is being led by COO Aarthi Subramanian. An oversight committee chaired by independent director Keki Mistry has been constituted to review the findings.

The case first came to light in February, when a local political party worker in Nashik approached the city police alleging that a Hindu woman in her early twenties working at the BPO was observing fasts during Ramzan and had been influenced to follow “Islamic teachings” at her workplace. When police contacted her family, her parents said they had stopped her from going to work after she started observing fasts and living “in an Islamic manner”.

Police then deployed constables as housekeeping staff inside the 147-employee BPO to observe what was happening. This operation, which ran for several days, provided the grounds for formal legal action, police said. The first FIR was registered on March 26 against employee Danish Sheikh, who allegedly hid the fact that he was already married while establishing physical relations with the woman on the pretext of marriage.

Between March 26 and April 3, Nashik city police registered nine FIRs against eight accused – Danish, Shafi Shaikh, Asif Ansari, Tausif Attar, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Ashwini Chainani and Nida Khan – on charges ranging from sexual harassment to hurting religious sentiments. All but Nida Khan have been arrested; her counsel had moved an anticipatory bail application before a Nashik sessions court. The lawyer has also sought interim protection from arrest which was denied by the court.

Meanwhile, family members and friends of some of the complainants – there are nine in total – told The Indian Express that some of the women complainants are battling depression, anxiety and social isolation. “She quit her job last month. She is young and feels her life is ruined,” said one relative.

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The sister of another complainant said she is seeing a counsellor.

A friend of a third complainant said, “Her family is pressuring her to return home and never take up any job again. She is distressed.”