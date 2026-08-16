EXCLUSIVE: Actors Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff get FDA showcause notices over ‘Vimal Elaichi’ ad

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is learned to have issued show-cause notices to Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff, alleging that their advertisement for Vimal Elaichi amounts to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product prohibited in the state.

The three actors are the latest to come under the FDA’s scrutiny as the regulator steps up its crackdown on gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine, coordinating with police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against eligible cases involving organised networks dealing in banned products.

The notices, issued this week, ask the three actors to explain their role in the advertisement, which in the regulator’s assessment, creates an association with the Vimal Pan Masala brand and could amount to its indirect promotion. They were addressed to Devgn at his Juhu residence, Khan at Mannat in Bandra and Shroff through his production house, Tiger Shroff Productions LLP.