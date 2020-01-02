Excluded from Maha cabinet, upset MLAs voice discontent, smaller parties allege ‘humiliation’

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Congress Balasaheb Thorat Tuesday. (Express photo) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Congress Balasaheb Thorat Tuesday. (Express photo)

THE expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra cabinet seems to have upset not only the smaller parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, but even some senior leaders of the three major parties in the alliance — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Though the disgruntled leaders themselves have refrained from openly voicing their resentment, their supporters have expressed discontent in their own style.

Supporters of Bhor Congress MLA Sangram Thopte allegedly went on a rampage at the Congress headquarters in Pune on Tuesday.

The supporters of Solapur Congress MLA Praniti Shinde, the daughter of former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, have decided to write a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in blood, seeking justice for their leader. The supporters are following in the footsteps of Solapur District Youth Congress president Nitin Nagane, who has already written a letter in “blood” to the Congress president.

A Congress leader from Solapur accused senior party leaders from Delhi of being responsible for the move to sideline Shinde.

Both Thopte and Shinde said they had no role to play in the actions of their supporters. “I was not in Pune when some people ransacked the Congress Bhavan… I am trying to find out who these people are,” Thopte said, adding that he was not upset about being denied a ministerial berth.

Praniti Shinde, meanwhile, told The Indian Express,”The love of the people is more important than a ministerial berth. I am not upset with the party denying me the ministerial position”.

Shinde added that she had asking her supporters to calm down and not resort to any wayward behaviour.

Addressing the discontent among party leaders, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said he and other senior leaders will pacify the agitated MLAs.

“It is not possible to accommodate all the MLAs in the cabinet…they will be taken care of in the future… they will be pacified,” he said.

In the Shiv Sena, some senior leaders who have not found a place in the state cabinet found it hard to accept the fact.

The disgruntled leaders included Ramdas Kadam, environment minister in the erstwhile Fadnavis government, Diwakar Raote and Deepak Kesarkar. Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali from Yavatmal-Washim openly voiced her resentment, saying she was expecting the induction of legislators Sanjay Raimulkar or Gopikishan Bajoria from the western Vidarbha region, but that didn’t happen.

Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav said though he was the senior-most MLA in the party, he had been denied a ministerial berth.

The NCP also saw its share of protests from both party leaders and their supporters.

Majalgaon MLA Prakash Solanke, who had threatened to resign, was pacified by senior NCP leaders such as Ajit Pawar and Dhananjay Munde.

The smaller parties in the alliance, which were neither given ministerial berths nor invited for the swearing-in ceremony, are also sulking. Raju Shetti, who heads the Swabhimani Paksha, said all the four key smaller parties were “upset and humiliated”.

“They could not find a place for even one of our MLAs… they did not even have the courtesy to invite us for the swearing-in ceremony. We have been humiliated by the new government. The government chose to invite a party like BJP, which had hounded leaders of the Congress and NCP…,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar blamed a “goof-up” by the protocol department for the lack of invitations to smaller parties. “It was the duty of the protocol department to invite the smaller parties… we will find out who is responsible for this,” he said.

