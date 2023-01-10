Excitement abounds as K C College gears up to host annual fest KIRAN in offline mode

After two years of hybrid mode of festivities necessitated by the Covid pandemic, K C College’s annual cultural festival – KIRAN – will be back in on-campus mode as it kicks off on Friday, January 13.

With the three-day fest generating considerable buzz, the organising committee is expecting a footfall of around 9,000 youngsters from across city colleges.

The biggest crowd puller is set to be the street dance competition. A flagship event for KIRAN, it is popular for allowing participation by former students as well.

Dhruv Kedia, a third-year BMS student and Vice Chairperson of the festival, Organisation, said, “Street dance is a form that is constantly evolving and budding performers are always looking for platforms to showcase their talent in front of who’s who from the industry. This is the only competition where participation is not restricted to students alone – a general practice in college festivals. One can participate in this competition until five years after graduating.”

The organising committee is also witnessing enthusiasm from city colleges to participate in Ramleela performance, which is going to be held for the first time under the performing arts segment.

Said Kedia: “Teams from 10 colleges will be performing one chapter each from Ramleela, covering a total of 10 chapters. All chapters put together will result in a four to five-hour-long programme that will be showcased in the auditorium. Registrations were invited from colleges after the competition was announced and they were asked to pick a chapter they would want to perform on.” Performance points from the competition will be added to the college’s overall score.

This year, contribution to community service events will also determine the final score of the participants.

Vice Chairperson, Events, Vidur Dhar, a third-year BAMMC student of K C college, said, “We have decided to make donations of necessary items to old age homes and orphanages. At the time of calling for participation from different colleges in the city, we also declared that their contribution to the community service event will help them add points to their cumulative score. As we are donating items such as grocery bags, snack items, stationery packets, notebooks etc, each has been allotted separate points.”