scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Must Read

Reduction of excise duty on petrol, diesel not enough, says Uddhav Thackeray

A real relief would be to bring the excise duty down to what it was six or seven years ago, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
May 21, 2022 9:19:48 pm
Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai Covid, Mumbai Covid news, Mumbai Covid cases, Mumbai Covid face masks, Covid pandemic, COVID-19, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsMaharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the Central government’s reduction of excise duty on petrol and diesel was not enough and demanded that it be brought down further to what it was six or seven years ago.

In a statement, Thackeray criticised the Central government for minimal reduction of excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Also Read |FM Sitharaman unveils measures to tackle inflation; key announcements

“Two months ago, the excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 18.42 per litre and today, it has been reduced by Rs 8, while the duty on diesel was increased by Rs 18.24 per litre and now it has been brought down by Rs 6. It is not good to make drastic hikes and then provide minimal reduction,” the chief minister said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A real relief would be to bring the excise duty down to what it was six or seven years ago, he added.

Best of Express Premium

Mehbooba Mufti interview: ‘Of course PDP is going to fight election...Premium
Mehbooba Mufti interview: ‘Of course PDP is going to fight election...
Why is NCP chief Sharad Pawar meeting Brahmin community leaders in Pune t...Premium
Why is NCP chief Sharad Pawar meeting Brahmin community leaders in Pune t...
The first stop for Azam, son out of jail was this SP leader’s housePremium
The first stop for Azam, son out of jail was this SP leader’s house
Abhinav Prakash Singh writes: At stake in Gyanvapi, the hopes of a civili...Premium
Abhinav Prakash Singh writes: At stake in Gyanvapi, the hopes of a civili...
More Premium Stories >>

Earlier in the day, the Central government cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers battering under high fuel prices that has also pushed inflation to a multi-year high.

More from Mumbai

The excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol and Rs 7 a litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 21: Latest News

Advertisement