Excise commissioner disallows complaint against Silly Souls cafe

THE COMMISSIONER of Excise, Goa, on Thursday disallowed a complaint seeking cancellation of the licence given to Silly Souls Café and Bar in Goa, holding that the documents submitted for renewal of the licence were valid.

A complaint was filed before the Office of the Commissioner of Excise seeking suspension of the licence and an inquiry on the grounds that the documents submitted to renew the excise licence were fabricated.

The complaint had said that the licence was in the name of one Anthony D’Gama and it was renewed this June in his name, although he had died on May 17, 2021. Following the complaint, a show-cause notice was issued to D’Gama’s wife, Merlyn, and son, Dean, under the Goa Excise Duty Act and Rules.

The Excise Commissioner allowed Merlyn to transfer the liquor licences from her late husband’s name to her name ‘in principle’ until proceedings before a civil court are completed. The order also directed that the actual transfer of licences can take place only after production of a complete police antecedent report by Merlyn.

The order said whether a fine has to be issued for certain ‘procedural lapses’ will be decided at the time of the actual transfer.

In its order, the Commissioner of Excise has said that application for renewal was made on June 22, 2022, by Dean on behalf of his mother on the basis of a valid Power of Attorney issued in his name in 2017. The commissioner held that the power of attorney was not submitted at the time of the original application made for the licence, nor subsequently for renewal of the licence nor did Excise officials insist on it.

Calling it a “procedural lapse”, the order stated, “Nevertheless, this procedural lapse of either not submitting the Power of Attorney by the applicant or not obtaining the same by Excise officials from the applicant does not warrant cancellation of excise license. Some penalty/fine can be imposed for this negligence at appropriate time,” the order states.