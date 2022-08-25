scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Will examine anti-conversion law, make it more stringent if needed: Fadnavis

He was replying to a calling-attention motion raised by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in the legislative assembly on the case of a girl being allegedly cheated and lured into conversion in Shrirampur tehsil of Ahmednagar district.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express file photo)

The Maharashtra government could examine the anti-conversion law and make it more stringent in the state, if needed, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

He was replying to a calling-attention motion raised by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in the legislative assembly on the case of a girl being allegedly cheated and lured into conversion in Shrirampur tehsil of Ahmednagar district in Western Maharashtra.

When Rane said inspector S Sanap of Shrirampur police should be dismissed from service, Fadnavis said, “The accused Imran Yusuf Qureishi had been committing excesses on the girl for the last three years; there were repeated complaints and Sanap did not act. He is now suspended. One can’t dismiss Sanap immediately. They will be given most stringent punishment and we will trace Sanap’s connection with Qureishi.”

He added: “We already have an anti-conversion law. No one can force (anyone) to convert. If there are lacunae in the law, we will make it more stringent.”

PM Narendra Modi to attend state funeral for Abe on Sept 27: Japan media

Premium
