Exam council announces TAIT after five yrs, teachers point to lack of recruitment

THE MAHARASHTRA State Council of Examination (MSCE) will hold the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) in February next year. While the test is going to be held after almost five years, teachers have expressed their unhappiness with the decision as, according to them, there is no point in holding the exam if there is not going to be any hiring.

According to information provided by the MSCE, the test will be held from February 17 to 28 next year. “The Council is currently working on finalising an agency, which will be the technology service provider for the test, which will be held online. By December 2022, a detailed schedule of the exam will be declared,” said Sharad Gosavi, in-charge chairman of the MSCE.

TAIT, a qualifying criterion for appointment of teachers in government and aided schools for classes I to X, was first held in 2017. A new portal, Pavitra, was also designed, through which the teachers’ appointment was to be finalised. Even though it was decided to hold the exam twice in a year, it was never held again after 2017. In fact, there has been no recruitment of teachers in government schools since 2013.

Sushil Shejule, coordinator of the Marathi-medium School Managements Association, said, “Unfortunately, there are multiple candidates who have cleared TAIT in 2017, but their appointments are still not approved.”

As per information made public recently, there are over 60,000 vacant posts of teachers in government schools. “But the Education department has already begun the process of Samayojan (adjustment of teachers) wherein smaller schools will be merged and surplus teachers will be adjusted in vacant posts. The Council should first provide information on available vacancy and the government’s recruitment plan before announcing another TAIT,” added Shejule.