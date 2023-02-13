Ex-staffer held for siphoning money from firm

The Marine Drive Police has arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly duping one of the largest security private limited companies to the tune of Rs 15 lakh, said officials. According to police, the accused — who worked as a payroll officer and was in-charge of issuing salaries to security guards working across eight states — allegedly added names of his seven friends to the list of employees and details of their bank accounts to siphon off money on the pretext of distributing salaries.

The arrested man was identified as Iyappan Muthu, a resident of Vasai. “Initially Muthu was employed with another company and he joined the security company as a payroll officer in July 2022, and was given the responsibility to issue salaries to the firm’s security guards across eight states in the country,” said an officer. He added the names of seven people to the employees’ list comprising names and account details of over a thousand security guards, and sent money to his seven aides from the firm’s account.

Senior Inspector Nilesh Bagul said, “We have arrested the accused and recovered 80 per cent money he had siphoned off from the company.”