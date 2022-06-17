scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

Ex-serviceman attempts suicide inside Bombay High Court courtroom

The man was stopped from killing himself by advocate Mahesh Rawool, who was standing close to him.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 17, 2022 6:48:45 pm
mumbai news, mumbai latest news, bombay high court news, bread and breakfast mumbai, bmc newsThe court had passed an order in a matter between the man around 55 years old and his mother under the Senior Citizens Act. (File)

An ex-serviceman who lost a family property dispute allegedly attempted suicide inside a courtroom at the Bombay High Court around 11am on Friday, after his plea was rejected.

The court had passed an order in a matter between the man around 55 years old and his mother under the Senior Citizens Act.

The man, whose matter was listed before Justice Prakash D Naik for passing orders, was stopped from killing himself by advocate Mahesh Rawool, who was standing close to him. As Rawool called for help, the man was taken into custody by the Azad Maidan police.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Though the high court and the area around it are among the most high-security premises in south Mumbai, metal detectors installed at a few entry points for litigants, including gate no 4 near HSBC Bank, have not been functioning for the past several days, according to officials.

Best of Express Premium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...Premium
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...Premium
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should doPremium
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should do
More Premium Stories >>

A lawyer said on the condition of anonymity that the inadequate security measures had allowed the litigant to sneak in a sharp object into the court premises and that it was a serious security breach.

With several high-profile and sensitive cases heard by the high court, foolproof security of the premises is paramount, he added.

More from Mumbai

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement