Ex-serviceman attempts suicide inside Bombay High Court courtroom

An ex-serviceman who lost a family property dispute allegedly attempted suicide inside a courtroom at the Bombay High Court around 11am on Friday, after his plea was rejected.

The court had passed an order in a matter between the man around 55 years old and his mother under the Senior Citizens Act.

The man, whose matter was listed before Justice Prakash D Naik for passing orders, was stopped from killing himself by advocate Mahesh Rawool, who was standing close to him. As Rawool called for help, the man was taken into custody by the Azad Maidan police.

Though the high court and the area around it are among the most high-security premises in south Mumbai, metal detectors installed at a few entry points for litigants, including gate no 4 near HSBC Bank, have not been functioning for the past several days, according to officials.

A lawyer said on the condition of anonymity that the inadequate security measures had allowed the litigant to sneak in a sharp object into the court premises and that it was a serious security breach.

With several high-profile and sensitive cases heard by the high court, foolproof security of the premises is paramount, he added.