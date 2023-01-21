Ex-NSG man arrested for bid to enter VVIP area during PM’s rally

The Bandra-Kurla Complex police on Thursday arrested a former National Security Guard (NSG) for allegedly trying to sneak into the areas where VVIPs were seated during Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s rally in MMRDA ground on Thursday.

The accused, Rameshwar Mishra, was arrested on charges of impersonation and forgery under the Indian Penal Code.

The police said that around 3 pm on Thursday, when the complainant in the case, a police officer, and others were guarding a VVIP entrymeant for MPs and MLAs at MMRDA ground, a 35-year-old man arrived at the spot. He was wearing a ribbon that read ‘Delhi Police PM Security’.

“When the policemen asked him to show his identity card, he refused. He claimed that he is working for a battalion of the NSG in Pathankot… Later, he showed them his identity card that was issued on January 1, 2022 and was valid till April 17, 2025,” said an officer. Suspecting something amiss, the police detained him and took to the police station for inquiry. During his questioning, it came to light that he has worked with the NSG till 2019.

“He had tampered with his identity card to show that he still works for the NSG… We suspect that he wanted to enter the VVIP area for some illegal act… we are trying to ascertain the reason,” said the officer.

Senior Inspector Vishram P Abhyankar said, “He had worked with the NSG in the past. Mishra is claiming that he did not want to see the event from far and he tried to enter the VVIP section.”