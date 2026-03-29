Ex Mumbai U 19 cricketer held in T20 World Cup ticket black marketing case

The DB Marg police have arrested 26-year-old former Mumbai Under-19 cricketer Balwant Singh Swaroop Singh Sodha for the alleged black marketing of tickets for the T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England.

A former Mumbai Under 19 cricketer, Balwant Singh Swaroop Singh Sodha, has been arrested by the DB Marg police for his alleged role in black marketing tickets for the T20 World Cup semi final between India and England at inflated prices.

Sodha, 26, is the seventh accused in the case. Police said his mobile phone has been seized and its data is being analysed to trace the source of the tickets and identify other links in the racket.

The police have so far seized 24 tickets and have written to the Mumbai Cricket Association seeking details of their distribution.

According to investigators, Sodha allegedly sold two tickets priced at Rs 25,000 each but has not disclosed how he procured them. “We are examining his call data records to trace further links,” an officer said.