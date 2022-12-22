Ex-Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey released from Tihar Jail

Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey was on Wednesday night released from Tihar Jail after he was granted bail by a CBI court in connection with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) phone tapping case. He spent nearly five months behind bars following his arrest in July.

The Delhi High Court on December 8 granted him bail in a connected money-laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On Wednesday Special CBI judge Sunena Sharma of Rouse Avenue District Court relied on the HC’s observations – none of the ingredients of the scheduled offences were made out against him – to grant relief to Pandey.

The special court ordered that Pandey be released on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties in the same amount. He was directed to surrender his passport and provide his mobile number to the investigation officer and not to leave India during the bail period.

The CBI booked the retired IPS officer on July 7 for allegedly tapping the phones of NSE employees. Four days later, on July 11, the ED registered a case against Pandey and arrested him on July 19, while the CBI arrested him on September 24.

The High Court, while granting bail, had said that though the CBI had booked Pandey for cheating, criminal breach of trust, and also on bribery charges, none of the ingredients of these offences were found in the case. The bribery charges were not applicable to the case as there was no allegation of anyone demanding or accepting a bribe, it said

Pandey, a 1986-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the Mumbai police commissioner on February 18. He retired from service on June 30. He is an IIT-Kanpur alumnus and holds an engineering degree in information technology.