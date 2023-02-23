Ex-MP seeks SIT probe in Solanki death

Demanding a probe by a special investigation team in the death of Darshan Solanki, the 18-year-old IIT-Bombay student who allegedly died by suicide on February 12, former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhalchandra Munagekar has alleged that there are conflicting claims about the post-mortem of the deceased, which he said have strengthened suspicions raised by Darshan’s family.

Darshan, who hailed from Ahmedabad and was a first-year B.Tech student, allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of his hostel at the Powai campus of the institute. Darshan’s family has alleged that caste-based discrimination drove him to take the drastic step.

Several candle marches were organised on Sunday after his father Ramesh Solanki appealed to the public. Multiple organisations came together to take part in a protest at IIT-Bombay on Monday, complaining about no development in the investigation in Darshan’s death.

In a press conference held on Wednesday, Dr. Munagekar declared that he, along with representatives of some organisations, will be staging a dharna agitation at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on March 4, demanding justice for the Solanki family.

He said, “There are conflicting claims about the post-mortem of the student. However, it is reliably understood that the post-mortem was carried out at Rajawadi Hospital without the consent of the father of the student. This strengthens the suspicion of the allegation of caste-based discrimination. In order to find out the truth, we will be holding a protest demanding that the investigation should be handed over to the SIT, which is a competent authority.”

As he appealed to people and organisations to join him in the protest, Dr Munagekar said, “Darshan’s father will also be present for the agitation.”

Meanwhile, the internal investigation committee formed by IIT-Bombay has met with members of the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle, an informal students’ collective from the campus which has alleged caste-based discrimination against Darshan.