Ex-MP Rajani Patil is Cong nominee for RS

Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Former MP Rajani Patil, 62, is currently the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir and is considered a Gandhi family loyalist. She had represented Beed as an MLA in 1996 and subsequently served a term in the Rajya Sabha starting 2013.

September 21, 2021 6:00:39 am
Former MP Rajani Patil will be the Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election on October 4. The seat had fallen vacant when Rajeev Satav died due to COVID on May 16.

Patil, 62, is currently the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir and is considered a Gandhi family loyalist. She had represented Beed as an MLA in 1996 and subsequently served a term in the Rajya Sabha starting 2013.

Patil’s name was also in the list that was sent to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari last year by the Maharashtra government for nomination to the Legislative Council. After Satav’s death, the Congress was considering the names of his wife Dr Pradnya and leaders like Sushilkumar Shinde, AICC general secretaries Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pandey for the RS seat. The BJP has nominated Sanjay Upadhyay, secretary of BJP’s Mumbai unit, for the seat.

