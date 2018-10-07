Ex-model’s son to court: Beat her to death to exorcise father’s ghost

(Image for representational purpose) (Image for representational purpose)

A 23-year-old man, arrested for the murder of his mother, fashion designer Sunita Singh (49), told a court on Saturday that he beat her to death to exorcise the ghost of his father.

The former model and fashion designer was found dead on Thursday in her Lokhandwala apartment where she used to stay with her son Lakshya Singh and his fiancee Aisha Priya Bannerjee (22).

“Singh’s body was found in the bathroom on Thursday. The son has confessed that while he was beating his mother, she knocked her head on a wash basin and collapsed. She died shortly,” said an officer from Oshiwara police.

On Friday, Lakshya was arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He was on Saturday produced before the court, which remanded him to three days police custody.

“He has accepted before

the court that he beat his mother… during one such incident, she fell and hit her head on the basin. He said he was hitting her because his father’s ghost had entered her body. He said he was trying to exorcise her,” said Manoj Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region).

“It is possible that the accused was hallucinating under the influence of a substance. But it is clear that he beat his mother up and she died after hitting her head on the wash basin,” he added.

“We are going to interrogate him further and also find out why he didn’t call for help,” said an officer.

Singh had stopped getting assignments a couple of years ago, police said.

She had been living with her son in a rented apartment after she was forced to sell her own house in the same complex in Lokhandwala, an officer said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App