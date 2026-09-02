Ex-Maoist Politburo member Mallojula joins Gondwana University

Former CPI (Maoist) Politburo member Mallojula Venugopal has joined Gondwana University’s village council training centre as a temporary coordinator.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
3 min readNagpurSep 2, 2026 02:39 PM IST
Former CPI (Maoist) Politburo member Mallojula VenugopalFormer CPI (Maoist) Politburo member Mallojula Venugopal, who has joined Gondwana University as a temporary coordinator. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Mallojula Venugopal (70), alias Bhupathi and Sonu, a former Maoist leader and Politburo member of the CPI (Maoist), has joined Gondwana University in Gadchiroli as a temporary coordinator at its Village Council Capacity Building and Training Centre.

Venugopal was appointed as a CPI (Maoist) spokesperson in 2010. He came from a poor family, and his father and grandfather were freedom fighters, security officials said. He studied at Government Degree College in Peddapalli, Telangana, and joined the People’s War Group in the 1980s.

According to intelligence sources, Venugopal was the ideological head of the party and a communication specialist who served as a link between the Maoist organisation and the outside world.

Story continues below this ad

The university had advertised the posts on August 11. Venugopal, who applied along with several local youths, was selected after interviews and submitted his joining report on Tuesday.

Also Read | ‘Suspicion cannot substitute proof’: Maoist leader acquitted over VHP leader killing

As coordinators, they will visit villages across Gadchiroli and supervise the functioning of Gram Sabhas. They will also create awareness among tribal communities about their rights and powers under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), which extends the system of local self-governance to Scheduled Areas, as well as forest-related laws.

Venugopal surrendered to the police on October 14 last year along with more than 60 associates. After spending more than four decades among tribal communities, he had said he intended to continue working with them.

“As before, I will go among the people. The Constitution gives us rights, and we will work accordingly,” he told The Indian Express in February.

Story continues below this ad

Speaking about his new role, Venugopal said the opportunity would allow him to contribute to implementing constitutional provisions in tribal areas.

“Although PESA was enacted in 1996, we made the mistake of opposing it until 2014–15. In some areas, we continued to oppose it until 2020, thereby preventing people from accessing the legal benefits provided by the Act,” he said.

Also Read | Hunt for Misir Besra: He made a daring escape once, now last top Maoist standing

Gondwana University Vice-Chancellor Prashant Bokare said Venugopal was found eligible after scrutiny and that his “knowledge and experience” were considered suitable for the post by the selection committee

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police M Ramesh said, “After his surrender, Sonu was looking for a teaching or research opportunity. Through some research, we found that a university in Gadchiroli itself had a Tribal Study Centre. I made a recommendation to the Vice-Chancellor, and a panel later interviewed him for the position. The aim was to provide him with an opportunity where he could work.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments