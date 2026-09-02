Ex-Maoist Politburo member Mallojula joins Gondwana University

Mallojula Venugopal (70), alias Bhupathi and Sonu, a former Maoist leader and Politburo member of the CPI (Maoist), has joined Gondwana University in Gadchiroli as a temporary coordinator at its Village Council Capacity Building and Training Centre.

Venugopal was appointed as a CPI (Maoist) spokesperson in 2010. He came from a poor family, and his father and grandfather were freedom fighters, security officials said. He studied at Government Degree College in Peddapalli, Telangana, and joined the People’s War Group in the 1980s.

According to intelligence sources, Venugopal was the ideological head of the party and a communication specialist who served as a link between the Maoist organisation and the outside world.