Ex-KDMC mayor dies of swine flu

THE FORMER mayor of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, Kalyani Patil, died at a private hospital in Thane on Tuesday. The two-time former corporator from Shiv Sena was suffering from Swine flu, hospital authorities said. She was 49.

Sources said Patil was admitted to the Jupiter hospital in Thane on August 14. She was allegedly suffering from pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrom (ARDS).

The hospital, in a statement, said, “She was diagnosed to have H1N1 infection. She was kept in a negative pressure room in the ICU and was on ventilator support throughout her treatment.” The cause of death, the hospital added, was multi-organ failure and septic shock with ARDS.

“Patil was the mayor from 2013 to 2015. She was elected as a corporator twice earlier. It is a big loss for the party,” said a Sena leader from Kalyan.