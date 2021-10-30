Ex-gratia up to Rs 20,000 for BMC, BEST staff

Ahead of Diwali, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday sanctioned ex-gratia up to Rs 20,000 per employee in BMC and BEST. The amount is Rs 4,500 more from the previous year.

Thackeray held a meeting with representatives of various unions in BMC and BEST. It was also attended by Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Sainath Rajadhyaksha, who heads BMC’s municipal engineers association, said, “The CM has granted a good ex-gratia because the staff did well during the Covid-19 pandemic. We are thankful to him.’’

While BMC employees will get up to Rs 20,000, the amount for teachers will be Rs 10,000, Rs 5,600 for primary education sevaks, Rs 5,300 for health workers and Rs 2,800 for sevaks in unaided schools.



A senior BMC official said, “Last year, the BMC paid ex-gratia of Rs 15,500 per employee. With BMC elections set to be held next February, the civic body cannot afford to keep the employees unhappy. The Thane Municipal Corporation had also given an ex-gratia of Rs 15,500.’’

Meanwhile, the state energy department has sanctioned ex-gratia up to Rs 12,000 per employee.