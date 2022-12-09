Ex-DG of CSIR: Need to regenerate Gandhian principles in India’s young

“When India is celebrating 75 years, it should not forget Bharat at 72 years, when the country was struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic and the poor were most affected,” said renowned scientist Dr R A Mashelkar as he urged the need for regenerating Gandhian principles in India’s population, especially the young generation.

Dr Mashelkar pointed out how at this juncture when India is heading on its path to celebrating 100 years, it will not be possible without a balanced approach to growth without the barriers of caste or class. “That will be real progress toward happy Bharat…,” he said.

Dr Mashelkar, who is the former DG of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and former chairman of the National Innovation Foundation (NIF), serves as a Chairman at the Council of Advisers of the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation.

He was the chief guest at the ceremony of the 44th Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation Awards held at Royal Opera House on Thursday to felicitate four individuals for their exemplary efforts in the field of humanitarian and social work.

Nilesh Desai, Founder and Director of Sampark Samaj Sevi Sansthan, Madhya Pradesh, was awarded in the field of constructive work focusing on the upliftment of the Bhil tribal community.

Mansukhbhai Prajapati from Gujarat won the award for the application of science and technology for rural development. Prajapati is known for his various innovations in creating clay-based functional utility products.

Sophia Shaik from Odisha was felicitated for the development and welfare of women and children in her home district.

Dr Ogarit Younan and Dr Walid Slaybi from Lebanon won the International Award for promoting Gandhian Values outside of India. Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, said, “Every year, we embark on a journey through the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation Awards to find unsung heroes and recognise them for their selfless work and services. These unsung heroes have unswervingly dedicated their entire existence in propagating and preserving the noble ethos and philosophy of Gandhian values.”