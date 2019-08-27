Ex-cricketer’s fake profile created on FB; hunt on for culprit

Police said the accused had used the account to ask for contact numbers of some BCCI members, prominent cricketers and other famous personalities.

Advertising

An unidentified person has been booked for allegedly creating a fake Facebook profile of former cricketer Sandeep Patil and trying to seek phone numbers of well-known personalities through it, police said on Tuesday.

A friend brought the fake social media account to Patil’s notice last week when he was at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana in Dadar area here, a police officer said.

Patil then found the account, having his photograph, being operated by an unidentified user. The accused had used Facebook’s messenger app to ask for contact numbers of some Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members, prominent cricketers and other famous personalities from the account, the officer said.

Advertising

Patil, who does not have any social media account, immediately informed the BCCI and later lodged a complaint at Shivaji Park police station.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an offence under sections of the Information Technology Act, the officer said, adding that search was on for the unidentified accused.