Ex-corporators write to Chahal, seek reopening of offices in BMC

A group of former corporators on Thursday wrote to municipal commissioner and state-appointed BMC administrator, Iqbal Singh Chahal, urging him to reopen the offices of political parties inside the civic body headquarters.

Following a scuffle between members of the two Shiv Sena factions inside the BMC headquarters on December 28, last year, the administrator had sealed offices of all parties.

The tenure of BMC corporators had ended on March 7, last year, following which the civic body is being run by an administrator. However, the former corporators have claimed that they use the offices in the BMC headquarters on a regular basis for their day-to-day activities.

“The BMC is the largest municipal corporation in Asia, as a result, elected public representatives from across party lines, citizens and activists, visit the municipal headquarters regularly for several civic works and issues. At present, the offices are sealed and there is no place for us to hold meetings and carry out official correspondence works. Therefore, we would request the administration to reopen the offices,” said the letter.

The letter was undersigned by Ravi Raja, former leader of Opposition in the BMC, SP’s Rais Shaikh and NCP’s Rakhee Jadhav.

Over the last one week, leaders from across party lines have been visiting the civic headquarters and holding demonstrations against Chahal’s “arbitrary” move.

On Wednesday, Raja sat outside the Congress office in the BMC.

“This decision is uncalled for and sealing the office overnight is undemocratic. All our official documents are inside and we don’t have any access to them. The civic chief needs to reconsider the decision since this is affecting public life,” he said.

On Monday, former group leaders from BJP also held a protest outside their party offices in BMC. Last week, a delegation from Shiv Sena (UBT) had met Chahl over the issue.