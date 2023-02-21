Ex-corporators, loyal to Uddhav, gather at BMC to stake claim to Sena office

The tussle for control of party offices between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray has spilled over into the BMC with 12 former municipal corporators, loyal to Shiv Sena (UBT), gathering outside Sena’s party office inside the BMC office to stake claim to the premises.

The incident took place hours after Shinde faction Sena members staked claim to the party’s office inside Vidhan Bhavan on Monday morning.

All parties including – Shiv Sena, BJP, Congress, NCP and SP – which have elected corporators in the municipal corporation have been allotted party offices within BMC headquarters. The BJP and Sena have the largest party office in BMC, since they have the highest number of elected representatives.

However, following a face-off between members of the two Sena factions on December 28, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had sealed all party offices inside BMC.

The Sena’s delegation in BMC on Monday was led by Vishaka Raut, former mayor and party leader in BMC, along with former mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and the party’s senior corporator Sachin Padwal.

“The situation in Vidhan Bhavan is entirely different from what it is in BMC. They (Shinde Faction) have elected MLAs at the legislative Assembly, while there is not a single corporator from their party in BMC. So, this is our (Sena UBT) party office and we have every right to be here,” Mahadeshwar said.

“We need to stay vigilant, for which few party members will stay at BMC headquarters everyday to keep a watch from outside, even when offices are shut,” Raut said.