Ex-cop Pradeep Sharma applies for bail in Ambani terror scare case

RETIRED ACP Pradeep Sharma has filed for bail in the Ambani terror scare case stating that there is no material for terror charges against him.

Sharma, who was arrested by the NIA in June, is lodged in Taloja central jail.

The plea states that the NIA’s allegations against Sharma in the chargesheet are limited to him being involved in the conspiracy of the murder of Thane-resident

Mansukh Hiran. It says that the NIA has no material to show that he was involved in procuring or planting explosives in an SUV near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in February.

It states that hence the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act does not apply to him and he can be considered for bail. The plea also says that the NIA has not shown any direct role to prove its allegations of being part of the conspiracy where it was planned to kill Hiran, who was linked to the SUV.

On Wednesday, lawyers Harshad Ponda and Chandan Shekhawat also sought time to submit additional grounds on Sharma’s plea seeking to be shifted to Thane central jail. They told the court that Sharma has been shifted to ‘anda cell’ of the jail due to some recent incidents and time should be granted to make submissions about it.