Ex-cop booked for rape

The Mumbai Police earlier this week registered an FIR against a retired inspector for allegedly forcing a woman to have sexual relations with him by blackmailing her.

A police station in the eastern suburbs, where retired officer Gangadhar Patil was formerly posted, registered the offence. The accused is currently on the run.

An officer said that in 2019, the complainant in the case had approached the police station in connection to a separate case. Her complaint was then handled by Patil.

According to the woman’s complaint, Patil promised her that he would help her with the complaint. He then started contacting her regularly and also sent her romantic WhatsApp messages.

Last April, Patil allegedly threatened the woman and had physical relationship with her. The woman has claimed that Patil continued to blackmail her and maintained sexual relations with her. “Eventually, when Patil retired last year, the woman approached the zonal DCP with a complaint. The DCP then asked the local police station to register an FIR,” an officer said.

DCP (Zone VII) Prashant Kadam said an FIR has been registered on charges of rape by a police officer under Section 376(2) (i). Sources that a police team has been set up to trace Patil.