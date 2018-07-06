Ex CM Prithviraj Chavan violated rules in Lonavala land deal: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan had violated rules to pave way for private developer Manish Bhatija to buy prime land in Lonavala in Pune district.

“Chavan allowed the developer to purchase the land by overriding the ‘no objection certificate’ from the forest department, which was mandatory. Another amendment related to conversion of land use to make it residential was also carried out,” Fadnavis alleged in the State Legislative Assembly.

He said the land was in a no development zone. “The consent for the land with violations and concessions were cleared with Chavan’s signature. Now, this was the land which was later purchased by Bhatija,” he alleged.

Chavan was present in the Assembly when Fadnavis made the allegation.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil had demanded the resignation of Fadnavis till the probe into the Kharghar land deal was over and he got a clean chit.

Fadnavis replied saying: “There is no question of my resignation as I have no role in any land deal. To the contrary, I have adequately substantiated a nexus between Chavan and Bhatija. Vikhe-Patil should resign for making false allegations against me.”

