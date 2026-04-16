EVM ‘diagnostic check’ begins in Chandivli after HC order

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The “diagnostic check” of electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections for Mumbai’s Chandivli constituency began on Thursday morning, marking a rare court-mandated scrutiny of poll equipment amid ongoing concerns over transparency.
The process, which commenced at 9.30 am, will continue over April 16 and 17, following a February 12 order by the Bombay High Court on a petition filed by Congress leader Naseem Khan, who had challenged the election outcome.
Khan, along with his authorised representatives, is present during the inspection. “This is for the first time in the history that machines used during elections are being made available for such checks,” he said. “We have been consistently demanding scrutiny of EVMs and VVPAT machines. It needed judicial intervention to make the Election Commission listen. This is a step forward towards transparency.”
Officials said the inspection is restricted to a “diagnostic check only”, under which the burnt memory or microcontroller of the machines will be opened and examined. Archana Kadam, Deputy Returning Officer of Mumbai Suburban district, had informed Khan of the procedure through an official communication.
The move follows a closely contested election in Chandivli, where Dilip Lande of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena defeated Khan in the 2024 Assembly polls. The Congress leader subsequently approached the High Court, raising concerns over the functioning of EVMs and seeking their verification.
The High Court’s order allowing limited inspection is being seen as significant, as such access to EVMs post-elections is rarely granted.
The outcome of the diagnostic check is expected to be closely watched, both for its findings and its potential implications for future demands for EVM scrutiny.
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