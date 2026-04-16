EVM ‘diagnostic check’ begins in Chandivli after HC order

Officials said the inspection is restricted to a “diagnostic check only”, under which the burnt memory or microcontroller of the machines will be opened and examined. (File Photo)

The “diagnostic check” of electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections for Mumbai’s Chandivli constituency began on Thursday morning, marking a rare court-mandated scrutiny of poll equipment amid ongoing concerns over transparency.

The process, which commenced at 9.30 am, will continue over April 16 and 17, following a February 12 order by the Bombay High Court on a petition filed by Congress leader Naseem Khan, who had challenged the election outcome.

Khan, along with his authorised representatives, is present during the inspection. “This is for the first time in the history that machines used during elections are being made available for such checks,” he said. “We have been consistently demanding scrutiny of EVMs and VVPAT machines. It needed judicial intervention to make the Election Commission listen. This is a step forward towards transparency.”