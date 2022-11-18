scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Irked over eviction notice, 300 nurses of Mumbai’s King Edward Memorial Hospital protest in front of dean’s office

KEM hospital authorities served notices on the nurses to vacate the building by November 25. The protestors who were provided with alternative accommodation at the Sewri TB Hospital in Mumbai Central have demanded a stay near their hospital.

The protestors have demanded accommodation near the hospital. (Express Photo)

Around 300 nurses Friday staged a demonstration in front of the dean’s office at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Parel, after they received notice to vacate the nursing quarters that await renovation. They were provided with alternative accommodation at the Sewri TB Hospital in Mumbai Central, hardly 2 kilometres away from KEM hospital.

“We work for 8-12hours which sometimes stretches to 14 hours. Also, we get emergency calls due to a shortage of staff. So, it is important that we stay near the hospital rather than being shifted to Mumbai Central from Parel,” said a nurse from the hospital.

The latest step to evict the occupants from the dilapidated nursing quarters was necessitated after a portion of the kitchen roof fell on a contract worker who sustained injuries in the first week of November. An audit of the building undertaken by the BMC also highlighted the need for renovation.

Soon, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognizance of the situation and instructed the civic body to vacate the building and provide alternative accommodation to the nurses.

The refurbishing of the quarters has been pending since 2018.

KEM hospital authorities Friday served notices on the nurses to vacate the building by November 25. It also stated that if anyone refuses to shift from the dilapidated building, “it will be at their risk and consequences and KEM administration (MCGM administration) shall not be held responsible for the same.”.

Two wards at the Sewri TB hospital which has been recently renovated have been selected to house the nurses from KEM hospital.

Dr Sangeeta Rawat, dean of the hospital, wasn’t available for the comment.

