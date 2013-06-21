Everyday Quirks

In the newly-opened Breach Candy store Chromakey Designs,an interesting array of products begs one to take a closer look. Coming in a variety of sizes,these products  from tiny lady bug fridge magnets to large tables made using parts of a refrigerator  brighten up the white-walled interiors of the store.

The owner,Natasha Bohra,a mass media student,believes that people today have developed an affinity towards customised products. Over 60 to 70 per cent of the products in the store can be tailor-made to suit the customers liking. She remembers an instance where a customer fell in love with the display window of her shop,and wanted a similar bookcase.

Though the brand Chromakey Designs boasts of trendy and innovative designs,such as table lamps made from the headlights of an Ambassador car or a Royal Enfield motorcycle; bucket seats and bucket lights; a table made using parts from an old mannequin;as well as leather diaries,book holders,wire holders and bounce chairs  a unique design by international designer Fenny G.

The store has tied up with young and established artistes from all over India,and their products can be modified in colour,shape,and style. As a design journalist,Bohra has been working in the field for a long time now. I pick up items that are not easily seen in other stores,but my primary focus is on the design and quality of the product, she says.

