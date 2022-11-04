‘Every Good Boy Deserves Favour’ comes to NCPA

‘Every Good Boy Deserves Favour’, a political satire by multi-award-winning playwright Sir Tom Stoppard and celebrated conductor/composer André Previn, comes to National Centre of Performing Arts, Mumbai from 4th November to 6th November. The new production of this rarely performed landmark theatre event features an all-star cast and a 45-piece orchestra playing live on stage.

NCPA Head of Theatre & Films Bruce Guthrie shares, “The play is a brilliantly funny, relevant piece that combines spectacle with emotion and conflict. It is Orwellian in tone, it asks questions on the nature of freedom of speech and expression that act as a warning, from history to the modern age.” The play revolves around a dissident locked up in an asylum who will be released only if he accepts he was ill and has been cured. Sharing his cell is a schizophrenic who believes he is surrounded by an orchestra. What makes this play special is that the music and dialogue are completely interwoven and the orchestra features as a separate character in itself.

Denzil Smith with orchestra

The cast includes Neil Bhoopalam, Denzil Smith, Sohrab Ardeshir, Deepika Deshpande Amin & Mihaail Karachiwala. The multi-award-winning international creative team is led by the NCPA Head of Theatre & Films Bruce Guthrie as director, Mikel Toms conducting the Symphony Orchestra of India, Francis O’Connor as designer, Pallavi Patel as costume designer, Rick Fisher as lighting designer, Andy Collins as sound designer, Rachel D’Souza as movement director and Mathew Scott as Music supervisor.

Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre at the NCPA, said “When I took up my role as Head of Theatre & Films at the NCPA, Chairman Mr. Khushroo N Suntook and I discussed plays where cross-genre collaboration could take place. We want to create productions that you could only see at top international venues. Every Good Boy Deserves Favour fits those criteria perfectly. It is an honour to work with the brilliant musicians of the SOI who, under the leadership of Marat Bisengaliev, are known internationally as an orchestra of great quality. Only a handful of companies around the world are capable of mounting this kind of production, so we are delighted to be doing this incredible piece of theatre with a wonderful team of people.”