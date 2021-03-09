Event manager on morning walk attacked with chopper, robbed at Carter road, three nabbed

Hearing him scream, two women jogging on the Carter road came to his rescue but the accused tried to rob one of them by snatching her phone and threatened to attack her too.

A 33-year-old event manager while on a morning walk at Carter road was allegedly attacked with a chopper and robbed by three men of his mobile phone, early morning Tuesday in Bandra (west). All three accused were traced and arrested by the Khar police by Tuesday night and the stolen phone has been recovered.

According to Khar police the incident took place at 4.30 am. The men came in a rickshaw and surrounded the victim. They tried to rob him of his mobile phone and when he resisted one of them slashed his hand with the chopper. The victim suffered five stitches on his hand.

Hearing him scream, two women jogging on the Carter road came to his rescue but the accused tried to rob one of them by snatching her phone and threatened to attack her too. The trio managed to steal the event manager’s phone and fled from the spot.

“The patrolling police team heard the women screaming for help and reached the spot soon after. They started chasing the accused and caught two of them from the vicinity. They spilled the beans on the third accused who was nabbed from Govandi. All accused are residents of Govandi,” said police inspector, crime, Sandip Patil of Khar police station. The three accused had also robbed a truck driver of Rs 2000 using same modus operandi that night at Ghatkopar.