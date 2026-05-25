Event invite not extended to Mayor, Dy Mayor, Sena cries protocol breach

As Mayor Ritu Tawde name was omitted from the list of invitees, Shiv Sena accused the civic administration of violating protocol (Photo: FB@ritu.tawde184)

A controversy erupted on Monday after the names of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi were omitted from invitations for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Siddhivinayak temple beautification project, prompting the Shiv Sena to accuse the civic administration of violating protocol.

While Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials maintained that the invitation had been issued by the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust, the trust later released revised invitations carrying the names of both civic dignitaries. Tawde and Ghadi subsequently attended the ceremony alongside Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday evening.

The Siddhivinayak temple precinct, one of Mumbai’s most visited religious landmarks, is set to undergo a phased beautification and road redevelopment project funded by the BMC. The first phase was formally launched on Monday at an event organised by the temple trust after years of delay.