Even now, govt has to listen when Sena takes to streets for an issue: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, also the executive editor of party mouthpiece Saamana, speaks to The Indian Express about the party’s prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Does the Shiv Sena accept that the BJP is its big brother in the alliance?

We have said it earlier also that the big brother status cannot be decided based on who wins how many seats in the Assembly and who has how many seats in Lok Sabha. In Maharashtra politics, it is based on how much one party has made inroads across the state and its status. The Sena is a big party in the state. Even today, the government has to bend when the Sena takes to the streets over any issue.

After equal seat sharing, what happens to equal power sharing? Will the Sena get the post of chief minister or deputy chief minister?

In case of equal seat sharing, we had won 63 seats in 2014 Assembly polls. Now, we are contesting double seats. The BJP has more seats because they have three to four small alliance partners and they have committed to giving some seats to them. So, we have decided to give more seats to the BJP. I don’t think seat sharing or winning more seats will have any impact on power sharing. We will speak on it after October 24. As of now, we have taken up the challenge of winning more seats than the seats allotted to us.

Why did Aaditya Thackeray break family traditions and enter the poll fray? Is it a way to keep leadership and power control within the family?

It is not like that. It is a historic decision. When we say we need to have a leader to lead the state and it should be from the Thackeray family, then the future leader of the Thackeray family should contest the polls. We want him to lead the state from the state legislature, which is the temple of democracy. Our stand is that somebody from the younger lot should take this leadership after us.

What are the issues that the Sena will take to the people for the Assembly polls?

We will present the work that we have in the last five years instead of attacking the Opposition. We will have a vachannama (manifesto) that will include issues from farmers, unemployment, health among others.