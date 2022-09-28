Even Modiji can’t finish my political career if I live in people’s mind, heart: Pankaja

PANKAJA MUNDE, national secretary of BJP, on Tuesday said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to end her political career if she has got a place in people’s mind and heart.

According to Munde, “If I live in people’s mind and heart, even Modiji cannot end my political career… Dynasty politics has been prevailing in the Congress party. Modiji, however, wants to end the dynasty rule… I hail from a political family, but if I live in your mind and heart, nobody will be able to finish (end the career) me. If I live in people’s minds and hearts, even Modiji cannot finish my political career.”

She made the comments on Tuesday, while addressing a public rally — part of PM Modi’s birthday celebrations for a fortnight across Maharashtra — in Beed district’s Ambajogai. State BJP leaders have refused to comment on Munde’s statement.

Meanwhile, a senior BJP functionary, on the condition of anonymity, said, “… Here, we must note the context of her remarks… However, a national BJP leader with her stature could have avoided mentioning PM Modi in the speech.”