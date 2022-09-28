scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Even Modiji can’t finish my political career if I live in people’s mind, heart: Pankaja

She made the comments on Tuesday, while addressing a public rally — part of PM Modi's birthday celebrations for a fortnight across Maharashtra — in Beed district's Ambajogai.

State BJP leaders have refused to comment on Munde's statement. (File Photo)

PANKAJA MUNDE, national secretary of BJP, on Tuesday said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to end her political career if she has got a place in people’s mind and heart.

According to Munde, “If I live in people’s mind and heart, even Modiji cannot end my political career… Dynasty politics has been prevailing in the Congress party. Modiji, however, wants to end the dynasty rule… I hail from a political family, but if I live in your mind and heart, nobody will be able to finish (end the career) me. If I live in people’s minds and hearts, even Modiji cannot finish my political career.”

Meanwhile, a senior BJP functionary, on the condition of anonymity, said, “… Here, we must note the context of her remarks… However, a national BJP leader with her stature could have avoided mentioning PM Modi in the speech.”

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 04:06:01 am
