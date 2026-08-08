Exclusive: Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto face EV mandate, rider welfare levy under Maharashtra plan

Food delivery and e-commerce platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and Zepto could soon be brought under the ambit of Maharashtra’s bike taxi norms, which would require them to maintain an electric vehicle fleet and contribute 2 per cent of the fare per ride to a driver welfare fund, The Indian Express has learnt.

Currently, such platforms are governed by central laws, including the Consumer Protection Act, 2019; the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020; and the Code on Social Security, 2020. Maharashtra does not have a separate regulatory framework for these services, unlike its Aggregator Rules, 2026, which govern ride-hailing apps such as Ola, Uber and Rapido.

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Now, the state’s transport department headed by Minister Pratap Sarnaik is learnt to have proposed amendments to the Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025, to include delivery service platforms and e-commerce entities. Currently, the rules apply to ride-hailing aggregators.

The proposed amendments define “delivery service providers” as entities that own or operate vehicle fleets for product, parcel, and package services, thereby bringing platforms such as Swiggy, Blinkit, Zomato, and Zepto under the regulatory framework for the first time.

If the amendments are enforced, such platforms are likely to be required to operate an EV-only fleet, enable GPS tracking for the driver and vehicle, provide insurance cover, submit to fare regulations as prescribed by the Regional Transport Authority, and obtain a unique licence identification number.

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Significantly, the amendments keep the delivery person’s interests in mind — the platforms will have to contribute 2 per cent of the fare per ride to a driver welfare fund that would support pension benefits, accident insurance, EV purchase loans, and education assistance for their children.

Transport Minister Sarnaik confirmed the development and said, “Under the new recommended norms, all bikes plying for less than 15 kilometres will be included under the policy.” He said that requirements relating to maintaining an EV fleet and other compliances would apply to such aggregators if the amendments are finalised and approved.

The amendments have been submitted to the State Law and Judiciary department for scrutiny. This follows Sarnaik’s announcement in the Legislative Assembly last month that bike taxi drivers in Maharashtra would be required to possess domicile certificates and government-issued public service vehicle badges. The minister has said that the proposed changes are intended to generate employment opportunities for local youth.

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Transport department officials said the amendments are also aimed at regulating e-commerce and digital delivery platforms that currently operate in the state without falling under the bike taxi regulatory framework. “While such platforms already do business in the state, they do not fall within the purview of bike taxi norms, making it difficult for the state to monitor their activities and hold them accountable in case of disputes or passenger grievances,” a transport official said on condition of anonymity.

The proposed amendments also draw from the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2026, to provide for a dedicated portal, developed by the State Transport Commissioner, for real-time monitoring of vehicles operating on bike-taxi platforms.

Besides Maharashtra, the National Capital, under the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme, 2023, and Haryana, via the Haryana Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2026, also mandate a phased conversion or gradual electrification for delivery and ride aggregator fleets. However, these norms do not prescribe specific details on welfare fund schemes other than compliance with overall labour regulations in India.