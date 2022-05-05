EV charging points set to be mandatory in new buildings of Mumbai

The BMC plans to make electric vehicle (EV) charging points compulsory in new building that would come up in Mumbai.

Officials said that the civic body will seek amendment in Development Control Regulations in Development Plan 2034 (DP-2034) for EV charging points in new buildings.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Environment) Sunil Godse said that BMC is planning to write to the state urban development department for amendment in the DP. “We are proposing to make EV charging points compulsory in residential, commercial and industrial buildings. To encourage developers to install charging stations in new buildings, offering incentives is also being discussed,” he added.

In residential buildings, the charging points will have a capacity of 15 Amp to 40 Amp. Currently, there is no provision to install EV charging points in DP-2034. In the last three years, registration of EVs has seen a gradual increase in Mumbai. As per BMC data, 642 EVs were registered in 2019-20, 1,422 in 2020-21 and 3,007 in 2021-22.

Godse said BMC is planning to set up charging stations at 28 locations in municipal properties. Also, the BEST is planning to set up 55 charging stations in bus depots and stations.