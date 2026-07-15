Ethanol row: Influencer apologises as 3 accounts go offline after BJP FIR; another digs in heels

Two days after Nagpur Police registered an FIR against four content creators over videos critical of the government’s ethanol-blended fuel policy, three Instagram accounts named in the case were no longer accessible on Wednesday morning. While one influencer apologised for the language used in his videos and deleted his profile, YouTuber Manish Kashyap continued to defend his claims and refused to take his videos down.

The FIR was registered on July 13 on a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Nagpur city social media cell chief Shishir Tripathi, who alleged that the creators had spread misinformation about ethanol-blended fuel and defamed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Those named in the FIR are Bihar-based YouTuber Manish Kasyap, the administrator of the Instagram page Delhi Boys NCR, Instagram creator Harshit Rathee and content creator Anklesh Invatee.

By Wednesday morning, the Instagram accounts of Delhi Boys NCR, Harshit Rathee and Anklesh Invatee were inaccessible. It was not immediately clear whether the accounts had been deleted by their owners or removed by the platform. Kasyap’s YouTube channel, however, remained active and the videos named in the FIR continued to be available.

Influencer apologises, but stands by allegations

Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday evening, Rohit Kumar, who runs the Delhi Boys NCR page, questioned why he had been booked, saying many other creators had also made videos on ethanol-blended fuel.

“Many big creators have also made videos on ethanol. I am not the only one talking about it. There are many people across India who are facing this problem.”

“The only difference is that my video went viral. For a rich person, vehicle repairs may not matter much, but for someone from a middle-class family who buys a vehicle with hard-earned money, even Rs 2,000 in repair costs is significant.”

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Kumar said his video was based on his own experience, claiming his scooter developed problems after being filled with ethanol-blended fuel. “I even uploaded a video showing the fuel. The petrol pump staff admitted there was a problem with their machine. If my claims were false, why would they accept their mistake on camera?”

After the FIR was registered, Kumar uploaded an apology video expressing regret for the abusive language he had used against Gadkari. However, he maintained that the substance of his allegations remained unchanged.

“If I uploaded a video with proof, what was wrong in that? I admit I used abusive language in the video, and I shouldn’t have done that. But anyone whose vehicle breaks down would naturally be frustrated.”

He said he still believed ethanol-blended fuel had damaged his scooter. “I depend entirely on my scooter for work. Since it broke down, I have been travelling by Metro. I work a private job in Delhi and I am the sole earning member of my family. My father lost his job during the Covid period after his employer passed away.”

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Responding to allegations that he had spread misleading information, Kumar said he later returned to the petrol pump and found the fuel nozzle from which he had filled petrol had been sealed. “The pump staff themselves told me the nozzle had developed a fault. I made the video at the petrol pump so nobody could accuse me of spreading false information.”

He added: “I vote for the BJP and support the party. But if such issues arise, what should people do? Should they simply remain silent after facing losses?”

‘I will not retract what I said’

Unlike Kumar, YouTuber Manish Kashyap has refused to withdraw his videos. In a fresh video addressed to Nitin Gadkari, Kashyap said: “If you publicly say that my video is false, I am ready to go to jail. But I will not retract what I have said.”

He alleged that ethanol blending was causing problems for consumers and questioned the government’s push towards higher ethanol blends such as E20, E25 and E30, saying surplus ethanol production should not come at the cost of vehicle owners.

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Before his Instagram account became inaccessible, Harshit Rathee questioned the criminal proceedings against creators who criticised the Union minister. Anklesh Invatee, meanwhile, had told The Indian Express that he intended to delete his video and that he had only spoken about problems his own vehicle had developed.

The police investigation is continuing. Nagpur Cyber Police told The Indian Express that no notices have yet been served to any of the creators. “Police are currently in the process of collecting information about these creators through social media,” an officer said.