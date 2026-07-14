Ethanol row escalates: BJP seeks police action over Gadkari-related social media posts

The controversy over ethanol-blended fuel has spilled into the legal arena, with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Nagpur city social media cell chief, Shishir Tripathi, filing a complaint against several social media influencers and content creators, seeking legal action over posts allegedly targeting Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Based on the complaint, the Nagpur Cyber Police have registered a case under Sections 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 296 (obscene acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which deals with publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

What do the videos show?

In his complaint, Tripathi alleged that several YouTube and Instagram accounts had circulated misleading claims about ethanol-blended petrol damaging vehicles while using abusive and defamatory language against Gadkari.

Among those named is Bihar-based YouTuber Manish Kashyap. According to the complaint, one of his videos features an interview with a vehicle owner who claimed to have faced problems because of ethanol-blended fuel. The complaint alleges the videos falsely projected ethanol as harmful to vehicles, creating public misunderstanding and tarnishing Gadkari’s image.

The complaint also cites videos carrying titles such as “Defender ho gayi kharab” and “Kya ab Rs 167 ka XP100 petrol bachayega aapki gaadi? Ethanol ke khel mein petrol itna mehenga kaise?”, besides other posts claiming ethanol causes rusting and severe damage to vehicles.

Tripathi has also named the administrator of the Instagram page “desi_boysncr”. According to the complaint, one of the videos questions Gadkari’s role in promoting ethanol-blended fuel, with the creator saying it was not the minister’s job to introduce fuel and that his focus should instead be on building roads. The complaint alleges the account also posted abusive content targeting Gadkari.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the administrator of the page said, “My vehicle was damaged because of ethanol. I made a detailed video about it, including footage at the petrol pump regarding the ethanol-blended fuel.” Asked about the FIR, he said, “I have not received any letter or legal notice so far.”

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The complaint also names an Instagram account run by Harshit Rathee, alleging that it shared edited photographs of Gadkari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with derogatory and obscene captions.

Tripathi alleged that the videos and posts contained false claims, abusive language and defamatory content intended to mislead the public and damage Gadkari’s reputation. Police said further investigation is underway.