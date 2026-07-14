Ethanol row escalates: BJP seeks police action over Gadkari-related social media posts

Nagpur Cyber Police have registered a case after a BJP social media cell chief accused several content creators of spreading misinformation about ethanol-blended fuel and defaming Gadkari.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jul 14, 2026 05:02 PM IST
Delhi Confidential Nitin GadkariUnion Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (File Photo/File)
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The controversy over ethanol-blended fuel has spilled into the legal arena, with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Nagpur city social media cell chief, Shishir Tripathi, filing a complaint against several social media influencers and content creators, seeking legal action over posts allegedly targeting Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Based on the complaint, the Nagpur Cyber Police have registered a case under Sections 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 296 (obscene acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which deals with publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

What do the videos show?

In his complaint, Tripathi alleged that several YouTube and Instagram accounts had circulated misleading claims about ethanol-blended petrol damaging vehicles while using abusive and defamatory language against Gadkari.

Among those named is Bihar-based YouTuber Manish Kashyap. According to the complaint, one of his videos features an interview with a vehicle owner who claimed to have faced problems because of ethanol-blended fuel. The complaint alleges the videos falsely projected ethanol as harmful to vehicles, creating public misunderstanding and tarnishing Gadkari’s image.

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The complaint also cites videos carrying titles such as “Defender ho gayi kharab” and “Kya ab Rs 167 ka XP100 petrol bachayega aapki gaadi? Ethanol ke khel mein petrol itna mehenga kaise?”, besides other posts claiming ethanol causes rusting and severe damage to vehicles.

Tripathi has also named the administrator of the Instagram page “desi_boysncr”. According to the complaint, one of the videos questions Gadkari’s role in promoting ethanol-blended fuel, with the creator saying it was not the minister’s job to introduce fuel and that his focus should instead be on building roads. The complaint alleges the account also posted abusive content targeting Gadkari.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the administrator of the page said, “My vehicle was damaged because of ethanol. I made a detailed video about it, including footage at the petrol pump regarding the ethanol-blended fuel.” Asked about the FIR, he said, “I have not received any letter or legal notice so far.”

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The complaint also names an Instagram account run by Harshit Rathee, alleging that it shared edited photographs of Gadkari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with derogatory and obscene captions.

Tripathi alleged that the videos and posts contained false claims, abusive language and defamatory content intended to mislead the public and damage Gadkari’s reputation. Police said further investigation is underway.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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