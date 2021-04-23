Essence of PM’s speech is that crisis is huge, figure your own way out: Sena

The party further said that the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar and the political “mela” (campaigning by political parties) in poll-bound West Bengal have only “given Coronavirus to the country”.

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, Shiv Sena said on Thursday that the essence of the speech was that the crisis is big but states should figure out how to tackle it.

An editorial in party mouthpiece in Saamana said that while the PM said that the Covid-19 crisis is huge and like a storm, “he did not give solutions to protect people from this storm”.

“People have lost their relatives and the PM has expressed grief. But what are you doing to ensure that the toll does not increase further? The Covid-19 situation is critical not just in Maharashtra but across the nation. People expected to gain strength from the PM’s address. But the essence of the speech was that the crisis is huge, you figure out your way and take care,” it added.

The party further said that the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar and the political “mela” (campaigning by political parties) in poll-bound West Bengal have only “given Coronavirus to the country”.

It further questioned on what basis the Prime Minister Modi suggested that lockdowns should be the “last resort” to break the chain of the virus.