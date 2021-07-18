Esplanade Mansion’s ‘sad story’ an eye-opener; authorities should protect heritage buildings: Bombay HC

The court said that the heritage structure 'ought to be repaired and restored.' (File)

The Bombay High Court has raised concerns over the ‘sad story’ of dilapidated Esplanade Mansion, a heritage building in south Mumbai, and said this should serve as an ‘eye-opener’ for authorities to take effective steps and come up with a mechanism to protect and restore heritage structures. The court said that a ‘positive approach’ and ‘will’ by authorities would help in maintaining such buildings in the city forever.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni on July 3 made these observations while disposing of pleas by Sadiq Ali Noorani, the owner of Esplanade Mansion, featured in World Monuments Watch’s list of 100 most endangered buildings globally and known earlier as Watson’s Hotel.

The court, in the order made available on Saturday, said that the heritage structure ‘ought to be repaired and restored,’ and suspended demolition notices issued by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) till the proposals/applications of the petitioners are decided by the respective authorities. It also asked MHADA and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to complete all formalities of redevelopment or restoration of the structure thereafter.

Also read | Heritage panel to consider Esplanade Mansion owner’s restoration proposal soon: BMC to Bombay HC

Senior counsel Anil Sakhare for BMC had told HC that its heritage committee will consider and ‘positively’ decide a proposal for restoration and conservation of the heritage building, by owners. HC asked owners to submit the proposal within six weeks. Advocate Chirag Balsara for the owner had submitted that they had already arranged Rs 20 crore out of Rs 50 crore for the construction work.

The court went on to express concerns about the state of the heritage buildings in the city and said, “There can be no two opinions that there are a large number of such beautiful buildings not only in the Fort area constructed during the British times privately owned and occupied, but also, elsewhere in the city. Such buildings at all times have added to the glory and fame of this beautiful city. We have good laws to protect ancient monuments but the implementation of such laws to protect them as also to protect the heritage buildings is certainly not adequate and in fact dismal.”

The judges went on to say, “Such buildings/monuments are neglected and not maintained. If the authorities were to devise an effective mechanism by conforming to the norms of law, the state of affairs would not have been as to what is the fate of the Esplanade Mansion today.”

The bench also drew parallel with maintenance and restorations of heritage buildings in other countries and said, “It may not be out of place to state that in many parts of the world, there are much older buildings like the Westminster’s Abbey in London constructed many centuries back, however with time to time and appropriate maintenance, such buildings have been preserved and have maintained the glory of such cities.”

The court said, “In our opinion, the issue as raised in the present proceedings is an eye-opener and an impetus for the authorities to devise an effective mechanism to protect and restore heritage structures. Some positive approaches and a will in this regard would go a long way to maintain such heritage buildings for all times to come, as it is impossible to construct such structures in contemporary times. We leave these aspects to the wisdom of the authorities, as we can go no further.”