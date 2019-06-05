Esplanade Mansion: Ensure parts of heritage building don’t collapse on passersby, Bombay HC tells MHADA

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) to take precaution and ensure that parts of the Esplanade Mansion do not collapse on the road and cause damage to pedestrians or vehicular traffic. The division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and G S Patel also asked the MHADA what specific plan it had made to prevent such incidents.

The 150-year-old heritage building is located near the city civil and sessions court at Kala Ghoda, which is a busy intersection with regular vehicular traffic.

“We are not speaking on the issue of demolition or repair right now. We are speaking of safety first. The whole anxiety of this court is that it (parts of the building) should not fall on someone… There should be no walking under the promenade of the building. Make provisions for pedestrians to walk along the lines,” the court told MHADA.

The court also directed the MHADA to file an affidavit by June 19 on the steps it has taken.

MHADA counsel P G Lad told the court that it will start barricading the building.

Earlier, Lad informed the court that following the Bombay High Court orders, it had vacated 104 premises, but 64 tenements continue to remain locked despite eviction notices.

On April 3, the High Court had directed all occupants to vacate the building by May 15. The Supreme Court had extended the time till May 30, following which the building was vacated.

The court said the further steps to be taken regarding the structure of the building will be affected as 64 tenements continue to remain locked. It directed the MHADA to remove the locks on each of these premises, prepare an inventory of the belongings in these rooms and issue public notices in newspapers as well as on the premises to the claimants to claim their belongings.

On Monday, Lad had told the court that the MHADA concurred with a report prepared by the IIT-Bombay stating that repairs to the structure would not be economically viable or logical, and hence it should be demolished. The IIT-B had submitted a report to the MHADA last month after an inspection of the building.

Meanwhile, BMC lawyer Anil Sakhare told the court that its heritage committee will also discuss the issue during its meeting on June 12.

Janak Dwarkadas, representing Indian National Trust and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), sought to intervene in the petition stating that it was willing to assist the authorities in conserving and restoring the heritage building. The court directed them to file a separate petition, which will be heard along with the other parties.

Advocate Atul Damle, who is representing some of the occupants of the building, said the MHADA should be directed to prepare a list of those who have vacated the buildings along with the area they occupied as there are more than one claimants in some cases.

The court said that separate litigation by filing civil suits can be filed before the civil court to resolve the disputes.

The case will be heard next on June 21.