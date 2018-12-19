ESIC Hospital fire in Mumbai: Single entry, exit gate; water sprinkler system & fire alarm non-functional

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao & Tabassum Barnagarwala

EVEN AS relatives of victims, patients and staffers said that fire safety norms were almost entirely disregarded at the ESIC Hospital in suburban Mumbai, where a fire took eight lives on Monday, it has emerged that the ground-plus-four storey hospital building had a single entry and exit gate near the out- patients department.

Not only were there no fire exits in the 325-bed building with a glass facade, but the hospital, which has been operational since 1973, also had only one fire extinguisher on each floor. Primary investigations by the Mumbai Fire Brigade has also found that the hospital lacked a functioning water sprinkler system and fire alarm.

Eight persons, including a two-month-old girl, died after a fire broke out in the hospital at Marol in Andheri (East). As many as 169 people were injured. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered a probe into the incident. The Mumbai Fire Brigade will submit an inspection report within 15 days.

Doctors treat nearly 1,000 patients everyday at the ground floor OPD, which was closed at 2.30 pm, hours before the fire broke out.

A senior fire officer who was part of the early fire fighting team on Monday, told The Indian Express: “In high-rise hospital buildings, it is mandatory for a fire officer or a team to be appointed, who can assist firemen during such incidents.”

While the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act was enacted in 2006, the hospital building built in 1973 had not been retrofitted to comply with the norms, said firemen. The fire brigade officer added: “All staircases should have a fire resistant door, which was missing. There were fire resistant doors kept in storage, still to be installed.”

Another official said: “The fire-fighting systems, including fire alarm, sprinklers and wet risers were not functional. Also, the electrical duct that should be sealed was left open.”

A horizontal evacuation facility, a must in hospital buildings, was absent too. “There should be a segregation door between two wings of the building. For example, if there is a fire in A Wing, then in an emergency, patients can be moved to B Wing. The segregation door is supposed to be fire resistant,” said a senior fire officer.

The 45-year-old building is under renovation, with construction of the annex building underway for nearly 10 years. Parts of the building’s rear are dilapidated.

Sarika Kakkad, assistant director of the hospital, said the part of the hospital that was under construction and renovation was vacant. However, staffers said three small fires were witnessed in the hospital over the past couple of years. “Even after that, fire safety has not improved. There was no mock drill as mandated. In addition, a slab had collapsed in the mammography department in September,” said Vishal Kumar, a lab technician at the hospital who is from Jharkhand.

Sabera Khan, whose bed-ridden father Babu died in the fire, said several staffers attempted to break open the glass protecting the fire fighting equipment, but in vain. “Nobody knew what to do. Shouldn’t the hospital be responsible for ensuring that every patient is rescued safely?” she asked.

Dr Falguni Barot, a resident doctor, said she never came across any fire drill or sensitisation session at the hospital. “To my knowledge, in the past six months, nothing on fire safety had been discussed.”

Dr Reshma Verma, the hospital’s deputy chief medical superintendent, who was admitted to the Holy Spirit Hospital with breathing problems, said the staff panicked as news of the fire spread. Some nurses and ward boys jumped from windows, along with patients, while a few led patients through a corridor connecting the under-construction annex.

Verma saw hospital staffer Pappu Ram jump from a window even as she tried to convince him to stay back. Pappu suffered injuries to his hand and underwent a surgery on Monday at Holy Spirit. Another nurse, Arun Pilanpur, also jumped from the fourth floor and suffered multiple injuries. His colleague Shashidhar Shenoy said employees had no training to tackle a disaster at the hospital. “Every one did what seemed the best option then. Nobody can think at such a time,” he said.

S K Sinha, regional director for ESIC Hospital, said: “We are evaluating the entire incident. Fire officials have listed violations, but it is too soon to comment. We are helping the authorities in all enquiries.” (With inputs from

Laxman Singh)